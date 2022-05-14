Man Utd among favourites to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are among the front-runners to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, Italian outlet Sport Mediaset claims.

The Red Devils are aiming to sign a marquee striker in the upcoming transfer window, and Osimhem has been one of those, who has been frequently linked in recent weeks.

The Nigerian still has three more years remaining on his contract at Napoli, but Sport Mediaset claim that club president Aurelio de Laurentiis has not ruled out his summer exit.

United and Newcastle are among the clubs capable of meeting the €100 million (£85m) price tag. De Laurentiis would say a ‘resounding yes’ if a formal bid matches the valuation.

Our view:

Osimhen has had a mixed second season at Napoli, having suffered a cheekbone fracture midway through the campaign. He has still impressed with 17 goals and six assists from 30 appearances.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye with his good finishing, dribbling and aerial ability, but there remain doubts whether he can fulfil his potential by staying unscathed over an entire season.

Osimhen has not netted over 13 league goals in a single campaign in his playing career. Taking this into regard, the £85 million asking price isn’t justifiable at the current point of time.

Incoming United boss Erik ten Hag has played with a genuine number 9 in Sebastien Haller at Ajax. The Ivorian has relished under him with 34 goals and nine assists this season.

Haller was prised away from West Ham United for just £18m last year. It was a risk worth taking with the low fee. United can ill-afford to go wrong with such a huge outlay on Osimhen.

Meanwhile, there could be the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo continuing to lead the line next season with Ten Hag ideally eyeing a versatile forward instead of a traditional striker.

Ronaldo has netted 24 goals in his homecoming campaign for the Red Devils, and the onus could be on adding more quality around the Portuguese rather than replacing him up front.