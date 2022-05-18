Man Utd fancied to move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic



Manchester United are one of the clubs that can afford to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Calciomercato.

The Red Devils are likely to reinforce their midfield department this summer with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba due to leave at the expiry of their respective contracts.

Milinkovic-Savic has been long linked with a move to Old Trafford and Calciomercato claim that their chances have been boosted by Maurizio Sarri’s comments this week.

Sarri said that Lazio president Claudio Lolito won’t accept any domestic offers for the player. It is now reported that Juventus are not in a financially strong position to afford him.

Furthermore, United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are mentioned as the main contenders for the box-to-box midfielder, who may not leave for less than €80m (£67.5m).

Our view:

Milinkovic-Savic has been a consistent performer for the Serie A outfit. He has bagged an impressive tally of 11 goals and 11 assists in the Italian top-flight this campaign.

While he has been effective going forward, the midfielder does not shy away from his defensive duties, having won nearly two tackles and one interception per appearance.

With his superb all-round qualities, he would be an ideal fit at the heart of United’s midfield and would provide an upgrade on the likes of Matic and Pogba leaving the club.

However, it may all come to the player’s preference at the current phase of his career. Milinkovic-Savic has declined to extend his stay at Lazio beyond the summer of 2024.

The 27-year-old has seemingly become frustrated with the lack of progress. The club have not been able to compete for the Scudetto and will play in the Europa League next term.

United are now going through another period of transition under new manager Erik ten Hag, and the Dutchman will need some time to instil his philosophy at the club.

Hence, there may not be guaranteed regular silverware. If Milinkovic-Savic is eyeing trophy success, he could lean towards joining either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Both clubs have qualified for next season’s Champions League while winning their respective league titles unlike United, who have gone a fifth campaign without silverware.

They can’t finish higher than sixth in the Premier League this season.