[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United finish-up a hugely disappointing season when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for his final game as interim manager so Edinson Cavani is recalled to start up front for United today. Anthony Elanga keeps his place in the frontline while fellow youngster Hannibal Mejbri gets a chance to impress.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role so Juan Mata has to settle for a place on the bench. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are ruled out so youngsters Savage, Garnacho and Shoretire are on the bench for Man Utd.

Fred starts alongside Scott McTominay in midfield in the absence of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. Alex Telles keeps his place at left-back with Luke Shaw not involved today after his wife gave birth late last week.

Harry Maguire comes into the Man Utd defence and Victor Lindelof keeps his place so it’s Raphael Varane who makes way. Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka not involved this afternoon.

As for Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha starts in attack along with Odsonne Édouard while Connor Gallagher keeps his place in midfield. Jeff Schlupp gets a start along with Jasurun Rak-Sakyi.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Mitchell; Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp; Rak-Sakyi, Zaha, Édouard.

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Benteke, Mateta

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Cavani, Mejbri, Elanga

Subs: Heaton, Bailly, Fernandez, Jones, Varane, Mata, Savage, Garnacho, Shoretire.