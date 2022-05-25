Man Utd have two central defenders on radar

Manchester United have discussed the possibility of signing Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres during a first meeting with manager Erik ten Hag, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Red Devils have been fancied to sign a new central defender, and the names of Timber and Torres have been regularly mentioned since the beginning of the month.

Earlier yesterday, there were suggestions that United are planning to meet Villarreal’s asking price for Torres, but it now appears a move for Timber could also be on the cards.

Both players were discussed during a meeting between United and Ten Hag. The Red Devils are likely to take the next step based on the recommendation of the new manager.

Our view:

United had Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones as the central defensive options in the squad during the previous campaign.

Among them, only Varane, Maguire and Lindelof were regular starters. There are no surprises that Bailly and Jones are already considering moves away from the club.

Torres has been a long-term target for United. He was regularly linked last summer when former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was eyeing a left-footed centre-back.

United have now revived their interest in Torres. The 25-year-old is not a regular tackler, but has excelled in LaLiga with his ball progression in recent years.

In the 2021/22 campaign, Torres covered 7305 yards in progressive distance. Only Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior (7825) fared better over the course of the season.

His ball carrying ability is one of his main strengths alongside concentration. Having scouted him several times in the past, he has now been recommended to Ten Hag.

However, the Dutch tactician may have different plans in mind. The 52-year-old is a huge admirer of Timber whom he handed his first-team debut at Ajax few years back.

The 20-year-old had been a mainstay under Ten Hag over the past two seasons. He is more effective with his distribution, having completed over 91 per cent of his passes.

In comparison, Torres has averaged a pass completion rate of around 86. Timber is known for his tackling and interceptions (2.4 and 1.7 per game) than clearing his lines like Torres.

Hence, Timber and Torres are different profile of players, but both appear comfortable with the ball at their feet. Torres is more experienced, having played in several European ties.

However, Timber has been touted for big things by Ten Hag. The United boss recently said that he can be a future captain. He could be preferred over Torres to join the club.