Man Utd in direct talks with Barcelona for De Jong

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barcelona to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with the Netherlands international in recent weeks, and there appears no end to the transfer speculation.

United manager Erik ten Hag is obviously keen on a reunion with his former Ajax player, but a transfer could be difficult due to the player’s stance.

As per Romano, United have entered direct talks with the Blaugrana for De Jong, and the Spanish club are now waiting for an opening transfer bid.

However, the Dutchman remains unconvinced over leaving the Catalan giants, and wants to be playing Champions League football next term.

United will nonetheless push for a transfer amid Barcelona’s financial problems. The Spanish outfit value De Jong at around €85 million (£72.5m).

Our view:

De Jong excelled as a holding midfielder under Ten Hag at Ajax. He was instrumental for the Eredivisie giants in 2018/19 as they reached the Champions League semi-final.

Ten Hag is now planning to lure him to Old Trafford, but the task appears much more difficult. The 52-year-old has reportedly failed to convince De Jong in recent phone calls.

Champions League football seems a priority for the ball-playing midfielder, but United could still secure his services if Barcelona push him through the exit door for funds.

As things stand, there does not appear any concrete interest from elsewhere. The Red Devils will be hoping that the situation remains the same such that they can prise him away.

De Jong played two-and-a-half years under Ten Hag’s tutelage at Ajax, and should be well versed with the manager’s tactical philosophy. He may not need much time to adapt.

His excellent ball control and distribution should provide United with an upgrade in the centre of the park where Scott McTominay and Fred have been prone to losing possession.