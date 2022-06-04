Jules Kounde’s move to Chelsea only a matter of time



Chelsea are in pole position to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, Spanish publication AS (today’s edition, page 11) reports.

The Blues are expected to reinforce their central defensive department with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen having left the club on free transfer agreements.

Kounde is obviously the top target for Chelsea, and AS claim that it is ‘only a matter of time’ before the west London giants finalise the Frenchman’s transfer from Sevilla.

The transfer fee of around €60-65 million (£52-56m) is ‘not a problem’ for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and a deal could be completed soon based on Sevilla finding a replacement.

Our view:

Chelsea were eager to sign the 23-year-old last summer, but their €50 million offer was snubbed by Sevilla. The LaLiga club wanted his €80m buy-out clause to be paid in full.

The scenario seems to have changed now. Chelsea have funds to spend on central defenders and they are prepared to offer a much higher fee for the France international.

Sevilla are also willing to negotiate on the price tag, but sporting director Monchi could delay the potential transfer until the club secure a suitable replacement for next season.

Kounde is predominantly a right-sided central defender, but can play at right-back. If he were to move to Chelsea, he could feature regularly on the right side of the back three.

The Frenchman’s main strengths are his distribution and ball-playing ability. In LaLiga last season, he completed 89 per cent of his passes with a progressive distance of 5109 yards.

Only ten other players fared better than him throughout the campaign. He achieved the statistic playing in a back four which shows the confidence the Frenchman has in himself.

Kounde relies more on his concentration than making challenges, but can handle a physical battle. He won over two aerial duels per game last term despite not being the tallest of defenders (179cm).