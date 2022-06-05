Arsenal ready to hand £190k-a-week deal to Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are prepared to hand a basic salary of £190,000-a-week to Gabriel Jesus if he joins from Manchester City this summer, The Sun reports.

The Gunners are determined to bolster their centre-forward department this summer, and Jesus has been earmarked as their prime transfer target.

Talks are already ongoing between Arsenal and his representative, and according to The Sun, Jesus will be handed a significant hike on his salary to join them.

Jesus currently earns around £110,000-a-week at City. The Gunners are prepared to offer him a £80,000 increase with additional performance-based bonuses.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently best placed to sign Jesus with better contract terms than their rivals, but City are still looking for £50 million to part ways with him.

Our view:

Jesus had another productive campaign with the Premier League champions. He was largely in-and-out of the starting line-up, but still impressed with 13 goals and 12 assists from 41 outings.

With Julian Alvarez and Erling Braut Haaland arriving this summer, Jesus is bound to consider a fresh challenge. There are no surprises that he has decided against renewing his contract.

His current deal expires in just over 12 months, but Arsenal may still need to pay a premium price for him as City are aware of the transfer interest from several European clubs.

Jesus would be an excellent acquisition for the Gunners with his good hold-up play, quality distribution and the ability to play in different attacking positions with relative comfort.

He has largely operated as the main striker under manager Pep Guardiola, but showed his quality from the right wing last term. Half of his goal contributions came from the spot.

Arsenal are aiming to add more experience to their frontline for next season. Aside from Jesus, the club appear to be maintaining an interest in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.