Arsenal maintain an interest in Memphis Depay

Arsenal continue to maintain an interest in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (today’s edition, page 12) reports.

The Gunners are currently in the pursuit of attacking reinforcements, and it has been claimed that they are confident of finalising a deal for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian would be a quality acquisition for Arsenal with his ability to play up front or on the wing, but it appears the club are reportedly eyeing another versatile attacking option.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Gunners are said to ‘maintain an interest’ in Depay. Barcelona are aware of the situation, but are yet to receive an official transfer proposal.

Depay is valued at €40 million (£34m), as per the publication, but Barcelona are likely to accept a lesser transfer fee, considering the Dutchman’s contract expires next summer.

Our view:

Arsenal’s prime focus this summer should be on adding more depth and experience within the squad. Jesus would be a superb signing with his ability to make regular goal contributions.

The same could be said for Depay despite his disappointing first spell in the Premier League. The 28-year-old has developed leaps and bounds since his forgettable stint at Manchester United.

Depay was a genuine left winger during his time at Old Trafford, but has since been transformed into an efficient striker. He could relish the opportunity of redeeming himself in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners make a formal offer. His debut season at Barcelona saw him score only 13 goals. He spent nearly three months on the sidelines from December with injuries.

However, he has returned in tip-top shape for the Netherlands, and showed his class yesterday with a brace against Belgium. The Gunners may need to act fast to sign him as there could be interest from elsewhere.