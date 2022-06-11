Arsenal interested in signing Jarrod Bowen

Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen over a possible transfer, The Beautiful Game Podcast claims.

The Gunners are likely to reinforce their frontline ahead of next season, and have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

However, they may also be looking at alternative options, and it now appears Bowen has emerged as an option. Arsenal have opened contact with his agents.

Our view:

Bowen had a sensational 2021/22 campaign for West Ham United, registering 18 goals and 13 assists from 51 appearances across all competitions.

The 25-year-old predominantly started on the right wing last season, but also found success leading the line with six goals and one assist from 10 outings.

Similar to Jesus, Bowen can play in multiple attacking positions. This could be something that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is looking for next season.

Initial contact has been apparently made with his entourage, but it may not be easy to prise him away after a stupendous campaign for David Moyes’ side.

His performances have earned him his maiden England cap, and he could be inclined to continue with them to boost his chances of World Cup selection.

Hence, the Gunners may need to guarantee him minutes from the starting line-up, but that may not be the only stumbling block towards a summer transfer.

He is valued at £31.5 million by Transfermarkt, but it may take a significantly higher sum for the Hammers to consider his exit with three years left on his contract.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to make such a huge outlay when they could sign Jesus for less with his contract expiring next summer.

The north London giants also have their sights on landing Barcelona’s Memphis Depay, though they are yet to make a formal bid for the former Lyon attacker.