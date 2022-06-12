Man Utd eye audacious move for Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United are ready to swoop in for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, as per the Sun.

The source has claimed that United are ready to go ‘all-out’ for the 33-year-old if his desired move to Barcelona collapses. For the past few weeks, the Polish striker has stood firm on his decision to leave the Bavarians after spending eight years with them.

Lewandowski has shattered numerous records during his time at Munich. He also managed to beat (41) Gerd Muller’s (40) record of the most number of goals scored in a single Bundesliga season. Having made 370 appearances for Bayern since arriving in 2015, he has scored 344 goals.

The nine-time Bundesliga winner has been very vocal about his desire to leave Bayern in recent weeks. He has admitted that ‘something has died’ in him and that he needs a new challenge. Moreover, he feels that he has been undervalued by Bayern after years of selfless service.

The source has claimed that unless Barca can offload some high earners, they will struggle to afford Lewandowski’s £20m price tag so Man Utd are ready to pounce if that move falls apart. The Sun also says United will be able to give him his desired £400,000/week wages, and the striker could be open to a move to Old Trafford as he has United fans in his family.

Our View

It will be difficult for Erik ten Hag to accommodate both Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski in the same line-up. It is against his style to play two strikers upfront. Moreover, if the Red Devils do field two strikers upfront, other areas will be found wanting.

Also, it will not make sense for Lewandowski to give up UEFA Champions League football in the prime of his career. But, United are growing desperate for attacking options, having missed out on Darwin Nunez to rivals Liverpool.

Barcelona still stand in the pole position to sign Lewandowski this summer. They need to free up their wage bill and must first sell before they can buy. For Xavi too, signing the 33-year-old before the preseason has become a priority and they are ready to sacrifice Frenkie de Jong for the striker. Coincidentally, United are the favourites to sign de Jong.

As of now, it is safe to assume that Manchester United are unlikely to go for Lewandowski but of course, that can change if Ronaldo leaves this summer. But, as it stands, there has been no mention of his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer.