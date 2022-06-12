Frenkie de Jong convinced to join Man Utd by Erik ten Hag

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been convinced to join Manchester United by manager Erik ten Hag, a report from The Mirror claims.

The Netherlands international has been the Red Devils’ prime midfield target this summer, and they have now been handed a boost with the change of stance from the player.

De Jong had been reluctant to consider a move to Old Trafford after their failure to qualify for the Champions League, but he has now been convinced to join by Ten Hag.

As per The Mirror, Ten Hag revealed his plans to bring back the glory days at United and also highlighted the success when they were together at former club Ajax.

This has been sufficient to persuade the 25-year-old, and United now need to find a suitable agreement with Barcelona. Their opening bid of £60 million has been rejected.

The Catalan giants want United to pay a joint-club record fee of £89m, but reports claim that a package of £68m plus add-ons could be sufficient to do business.

Our view:

De Jong was a key player from the number six role for Ten Hag at Ajax. Since his move to Barcelona, he has played in a central midfield position with Sergio Busquets behind him.

Owing to this, he has struggled to bring the best out of him. He has publicly spoken about his desire to play in the deep-lying role, and should get the opportunity to do so at United.

The Dutchman is not known for his touch tackling skills, but would still provide a big upgrade in midfield with his excellent ball control, efficient distribution as well as dribbling skills.

He won’t need much time to adapt to Ten Hag’s tactical set-up, having worked with him at Ajax for two-and-a-half seasons. He should provide the solidity that United have lacked.

While De Jong has given the go-ahead for the transfer, the club still need to find a suitable agreement with the Blaugrana. The reported asking price is far apart from United’s bid.

The Red Devils are quite clear that they won’t be held for ransom, and will be hoping that the Catalan giants accept a lesser fee with add-ons amid their ongoing financial troubles.