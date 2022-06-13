Bayern Munich set for talks with Liverpool over Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich chiefs are set to fly-in to Merseyside for talks with Liverpool as they look to wrap-up a deal to sign Sadio Mane, according to BILD.

The German outlet has reported that the Bavarians are yet to submit a third bid to sign the Senegalese attacker having already seen two previous offers rejected.

Bayern are close to losing their record goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, and it appears Mane has been chosen as a replacement for the Polish hitman.

It’s claimed by Bild that Bayern are holding internal discussions over Liverpool’s demands. And, sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić intends to fly to Merseyside to hold critical talks with Liverpool chiefs. The Bundesliga giants are hoping to secure a deal swiftly, however, they are yet to meet Liverpool’s asking price.

According to Bild, Bayern’s opening £21m [€25m] offer was rejected out of hand and Liverpool also quickly knocked back a follow-up offer worth £30m [€35m] including add-ons, with the Reds wanting around £38m [€45m] for Mane’s signature.

The think tank at Anfield believes that Mane is a world-class player and should command a sizeable transfer fee, despite having only one year left in his current deal.

Mane, 30, shocked the world when he announced his desire to leave Liverpool a day after the UEFA Champions League final loss. The player is keen on a new challenge and has refused to commit his future with the Reds beyond 2023.

Our View

Bayern intend to replace Lewandowski with Mane and it is clear. The Polish striker has been vocal about leaving Munich this summer and his departure is looking imminent. Though Barcelona need to sort their finances out, it is only considered a matter of time before they do.

Lewandowski, 33, has netted 344 goals for the German giants since his arrival in 2014. He has won the Bundesliga in each of his eight seasons at the club. Mane is not expected to reproduce the same numbers as Lewa but is considered as a top class replacement.

Liverpool will look to offload Mane this summer, after having splashed £85 million on Darwin Nunez. Jurgen Klopp’s side is now looking rich in attacking options. Klopp now has Luis Dias, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah at his disposal. Though Firmino and Salah’s contracts expire next summer, their attack is sorted for the coming season.

Bayern in all likelihood will give the green light to Lewandowski’s departure if they are assured that they will be able to sign Mane.

This week could be the key in this saga…..