Denzel Dumfries open to Manchester United transfer

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries would be open to joining Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window, The Daily Mail reports.

The Dutchman joined the Nerazzurri from PSV last summer, and had an impressive debut season with five goals and seven assists from 45 appearances in the right wing-back role.

However, he could be on the move this summer with Inter needing to balance their books. The Daily Mail claim that Dumfries would either prefer to stay at Inter or join the Red Devils.

It is suggested that the player could adapt quickly at United with the presence of manager Erik ten Hag.

Our view:

Dumfries has been a traditional right-back for most of his career, but has predominantly played in the wing-back position for club and country over the past 12 months.

His attacking attributes have been utilised with good effect, and Ten Hag may want to integrate him into the United squad to provide the much-needed creativity.

The Dutch tactician likes to work with full-backs, who can regularly link up in the final third. Dumfries has already shown his quality with regular goal contributions.

He would be an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, who failed to register a goal or an assist last term. The former has already been linked with an exit.

United will still need to pay a reasonable fee for the former PSV star. Despite Inter’s financial concerns, they are reluctant to accept anything less than £26m for his services.

It has been suggested that only Premier League clubs can afford him. The Red Devils may need to act fast as they could potentially face competition from their domestic rivals.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among clubs that could seek to pursue a new right-back. United may have the edge as they would assure Dumfries with a regular starting position.