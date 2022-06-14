Richarlison open to joining Chelsea this summer

Everton attacker Richarlison would fancy a move to Chelsea during this summer’s transfer window, Brazilian outlet UOL claims.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Toffees over the past four seasons, but he is now eyeing a bigger challenge elsewhere.

As per UOL, Real Madrid are interested in his services, but he is likely to turn down their interest to continue in the Premier League.

The former Watford man believes he would have the best chance of making the Brazil World Cup squad if he prolongs his England stay.

Richarlison prefers a move to London with either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur, but the former are still undecided over an approach.

Chelsea plan to sort out the future of Romelu Lukaku first before pursuing a new forward.

Our view:

Chelsea started last season with plenty of promise, but failed to keep up with the title contenders due to the lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Mason Mount was the best league scorer with just 11 goals, followed by Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku with eight apiece. This could urge the hierarchy to reinforce the attack again.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is eyeing two new forwards, but the club may first prioritise departures as they also need to focus on strengthening the central defence this summer.

Lukaku has been linked with a possible return to Inter on loan. The likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could also head for the exit door after underwhelming campaigns.

If the Blues manage to recoup funds, they could turn their attention towards Richarlison, whose goals were key to Everton avoiding relegation from the Premier League last term.

He managed 10 goals with limited service, and should only fare better at a club like Chelsea. The main question is whether they will meet the £50m plus valuation set by Everton.

Tottenham are also in the running to sign the versatile forward. There is a good possibility that he could end up with Spurs, who have already made contact with his agents.