Erik ten Hag has asked Man Utd to sign Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has urged the club to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport (today’s edition, page 14) claims.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen multiple positions during the ongoing transfer window, and Ten Hag appears keen on an upgrade in the right-back spot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot failed to make a single goal contribution last term, and there are suggestions that the former could leave the club.

Dumfries was highlighted as an option for United earlier this month, and Gazzetta dello Sport now report that Ten Hag is leading United’s pursuit of Dumfries.

Inter value him at around £26 million, and the Red Devils may need to act fast to sign him as Chelsea are also reportedly in the running to land the former PSV Eindhoven star.

Our view:

Inter are facing financial problems at the moment, and it has been reported that there could be multiple high-profile exits before June 30 to balance their books.

Dumfries is one of those that could be available in the transfer market. He had a good debut season with five goals and seven assists from 45 outings, all of which came from the right wing-back role.

A move to Chelsea could see him play in a familiar wing-back system, but there is the uncertainty over a starting role with the presence of Reece James, who fares best from the position.

At Manchester United, he would have to play as a traditional right-back, but it may not pose much of a concern for him, having played in a back four for the majority of his career until the last 12 months.

Ten Hag’s attacking brand of football could be perfectly suited for him. The Dutch tactician may also play to his strengths as he will have watched him closely during his managerial reign at Ajax.

Unlike at Chelsea, Dumfries may have an assured starting spot at United with Dalot acting as his deputy. This could urge him to join the club despite the failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.