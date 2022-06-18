Man Utd remain in the picture to sign Ruben Neves

Manchester United remain in the picture to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, according to Jornal de Noticias (today’s edition).

The Red Devils are expected to pursue at least one midfielder this summer, and they have been heavily linked with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong over the past few weeks.

Neves is another name that has been mentioned in recent months, and Jornal de Noticias report that United and Barcelona are still showing a keen interest in signing the former Porto graduate.

The 25-year-old is about to enter the final two years of his contract, but it is claimed that Wolves want at least €50 million (£43m) to part ways with their prized asset.

Our view:

Neves has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent midfielders. In the recent campaign, he was solid defensively with an average of 2.1 tackles per appearance.

The Portuguese also impressed with his hold-up play and long-range passing. He would provide a solid upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether United make a formal approach for him. They are currently prioritising a move for De Jong, but there is a £13m difference in the valuations between the clubs.

If United decided to pull out of the proposed deal, they could turn their attention towards Neves, who could seamlessly settle with his vast Premier League experience.

He does not possess the same efficiency in distribution as De Jong, but has an exceptional work rate that should suit the style of play under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician prefers midfielders that can regularly close down opponents over the course of 90 minutes. Neves can do the job diligently while dispossessing them.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s interest in Neves could also prove advantageous for United. They could sanction De Jong’s sale before using a portion of the funds to land Neves.