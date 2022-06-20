Arsenal push to sign Jesus and Martinez this week

Arsenal are looking to push through deals to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez this week, according to the Daily Mail.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new striker after allowing Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave over the past six months and Gabriel has been widely touted as the Spaniard’s prime target.

The 25-year-old is looking to leave City in search of regular first team football after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Gabriel has just one year left on his contract and won’t be signing an extension so the Citizens are ready to cash-in now rather than risk losing the South American for nothing in 12 months time.

The Daily Mail says Arsenal have already seen an opening £35m bid rejected by City but will return with an improved offer this week and hope to agree a deal closer to their £50m asking price.

Gabriel knows Arteta well from their time together at the Etihad Stadium and the newspaper says the Brazilian international is keen to join Arsenal despite rival interest from Tottenham.

Martinez also a target

Arsenal are also in the market for another defender and The Athletic reported late last week that the Gunners saw an opening £25m bid rejected after making the Ajax star a prime transfer target.

However, the Daily Mail says Arsenal are ready to submit a fresh offer this week with Ajax expecting a £30m bid to be put on the table. Martinez is attracted by Arteta’s project so it shouldn’t be a problem to lure him to north London if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

The 24-year-old was voted as Ajax’s Player of the Season last year having helped them reclaim the Eredivisie title and marshalled a defence that conceded just 19 goals all season.

The Argentinean international is predominantly a left-sided centre-back but is also comfortable playing at left-back so Arsenal see him as competition for Gabriel and Kieran Tierney.

So it’s going to be a busy week at Arsenal as they look to wrap-up deals for an £80m-rated duo. The Gunners are also set to announce the signing of Fabio Vieira from Porto while they continue to be linked with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.