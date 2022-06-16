Fabio Vieira in London to complete £30m Arsenal move

Fabio Vieira has arrived in London to undergo his medical after Arsenal agreed an initial £30m deal with Porto to sign the attacking midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer with a striker reportedly his priority as he looks to replace Alexandre Lacazette following his free transfer move to Lyon.

A new central midfielder is also on the agenda as Arsenal need competition for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, however, it looks like the Gunners boss is also wanting to strengthen his attacking midfield options.

Fabrizio Romano is one of several reputable journalists reporting that Arsenal have agreed a deal with Porto to sign Vieira with the Gunners paying £30m [€35m] up front. A further £4m [€5m] in add-ons could be due if certain criteria is met.

The 22-year-old has a €50m release clause in his contract but the North Londoners have managed to negotiate a lower fee after Vieira made it clear he’d like to try his luck in the Premier League.

Romano says Vieira has arrived in London on Thursday night to finalise the move and will undergo his medical on Friday. The attacker has already agreed personal terms over a five-year contract.

Fábio Vieira’s in London tonight with his agents to complete his move to Arsenal. Medical already scheduled tomorrow morning. 🛩⚪️🔴 #AFC Vieira’s understood to have accepted Arsenal proposal immediately, more than happy for this chance. Arsenal are now preparing paperworks. pic.twitter.com/LRQslQh2jS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

The Portuguese U21 international is predominantly a central attacking midfielder so he’ll compete with Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe for a starting spot in Arsenal’s side.

However, the youngster is also capable of playing as a false 9 or out wide so he’ll give Arteta another versatile option in the final third if this proposed deal gets over the line.

Vieira is a product of the Porto youth system and has developed into one of the most exciting talents in Portuguese football since breaking into the first team in 2020. He contributed 6 goals and 14 assists last season, despite making just 15 starts.

Vieira certainly fits the profile of player Arteta has brought to Arsenal over the past 18 months as he’s young with huge potential to improve further, so he should be an exciting signing for the Gunners.

He’s set to become Arsenal’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Brazilian winger Marquinhos and goalkeeper Matt Turner.