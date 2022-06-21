Man Utd close-in on deal for Ajax winger Antony

Manchester United are close to finalising the transfer of Ajax winger Antony, The Sun report.

The Red Devils are yet to make a signing during this summer’s transfer window, but have been linked with numerous players including Antony and Frenkie de Jong.

The former has emerged as manager Erik ten Hag’s top attacking target, and The Sun claim that officials from United are due to in Amsterdam to agree a deal worth £40m.

Ten Hag played his part in recruiting Antony from Sao Paulo two years ago. It appears likely that they could be reunited at United ahead of the pre-season campaign.

Our view:

Antony was hugely impressive for the Eredivisie champions last season, registering 12 goals and 10 assists from 32 games. His season was curtailed early due to an ankle injury.

The Brazilian showed his class with his goal contributions, but also grabbed the attention with his pace and dribbling on the counter-attack while registering regular shots.

The right-winger also won nearly five ground and aerial duels per game alongside one tackle. Hence, he can be considered as a complete footballer and has the chance to impress on the big stage.

Antony was effective for Ajax in the Champions League, but the Premier League would provide him with a bigger challenge as he would need to produce such performances consistently.

There are no doubts where he would play at United. Being a specialist left-footed right-winger, he should provide United with an upgrade in a position where they have tended to struggle.

Jadon Sancho was signed from Borussia Dortmund to make an impact from the role, but he looked out of sorts until he was switched to the opposite flank. He could now feature from the left wing.

At the price quoted, Antony could be considered as a potential bargain. He is just entering the prime of his career, and could be a leading player for United if he can adapt quickly to the Premier League.