Chelsea reluctant to meet Juventus’ demands for De Ligt

Chelsea have been put off by Juventus’ initial demands for defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The Blues are aiming to bolster their central defence this summer, and it initially appeared Sevilla star Jules Kounde was the top transfer target.

However, the speculation has cooled in recent weeks amid suggestions that he could prefer a move to Barcelona during the ongoing transfer window.

It is now reported by Calciomercato that Chelsea are engaged in talks with the Bianconeri over a part-exchange deal for De Ligt involving Timo Werner.

The Bianconeri are willing to accept the German as a makeweight, but still want between £60-69 million in cash to part ways with De Ligt’s services.

This has apparently put off Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are reluctant to offer more than £26m. Fresh negotiations are likely between the clubs.

Our view:

De Ligt has been with Juventus for the past three seasons, but he could be on the move this summer. He has handed in a transfer request after failed contract talks.

The Bianconeri are still prepared to play hardball over his departure, and it won’t be a surprise if the transfer saga drags on until the final weeks of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been a mainstay in the Bianconeri line-up, and Chelsea will know that they need to pay a premium fee to persuade the Serie A outfit into sanctioning his sale.

There is currently a drastic difference in the transfer valuations between the clubs, but Chelsea will be hoping to negotiate a fee in the middle for the former Ajax graduate.

The west London giants have been guilty of paying hefty sums on players in the past, and new owner Todd Boehly seems determined to avoid the same this summer.

This can be highlighted by the low opening bid for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling. Boehly appears prepared to patiently negotiate rather than meeting high price tags.