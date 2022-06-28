Manchester United pushing to sign Marco Asensio

Manchester United are interested in signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, as per Sport via the Manchester Evening News.

The Spanish publication has claimed that United have now entered the race to sign the Spaniard. Los Blancos have valued their man at £35.5 million. Chelsea and AC Milan are also reportedly keeping a close watch on the 26-year-old’s situation.

Real Madrid want to extend the winger’s contract – which has just 12 months left to run – but his demands do not meet their valuation. Therefore, his sale this summer has emerged as a real option for the reigning La Liga champions.

Asensio was reportedly willing to stay at the club this coming season to run down his contract and leave next year. However, as far as Madrid are concerned, they prefer to sell him this summer rather than lose him for free in 12 months time.

The player is demanding £6-6.9 million net but Madrid are reluctant to agree to his demands. With Rodrygo looking set to climb through the ranks next season, the Spanish international’s time on the pitch will be cut even further.

Manchester United are also looking at Antony

Erik Ten Hag is in the market for an attacker and has also identified Ajax winger Antony as a potential target but Ajax are reluctant to part ways with their young forward. The Brazilian was instrumental in helping his side secure a domestic double last season. And now, ten Hag is looking to reunite with his former pupil.

Asensio is a cheaper alternative to Antony, who is currently valued at over £68m. He made 42 appearances last season but only started in 23 of those games. His versatility has always been a bonus for Carlo Ancelotti as Asensio has been deployed on the right flank as well as in midfield.

The attacker would be a solid addition to United’s set-up if they could snap him up for around £35m as that would be a bargain for a player of his quality. However, he is still far from being a finished product and is likely to find himself a secondary role at Old Trafford as well. But, a move from Spain is probably the need of the hour to revive his career.

Should United sign Marco Asensio?