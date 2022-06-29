Man Utd submit £34.5m offer for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are trying to hijack Arsenal’s move for Lisandro Martinez after submitting a rival £34.5m bid of their own for the Ajax defender, according to report via the Metro.

Arsenal have been chasing Martinez this summer after Mikel Arteta made the Argentinean international a prime target as he looks to strengthen his defence ahead of the new season.

Martinez is predominantly a left-sided centre-back but he’s also comfortable playing at left-back so Arteta viewed him as competition for Gabriel and Kieran Tierney at the Emirates Stadium.

talkSPORT were one of several media outlets to report on Tuesday that Arsenal were closing-in on a deal to sign the 24-year-old after submitting an improved £34.5m bid having seen an opening £26m offer rejected.

However, it looks like Arsenal are in danger of missing out on another top transfer target as the Metro are citing a report from TyC Sports that claims Manchester United have now formalised their interest in Martinez.

Journalist Hernan Sisto – who works for the Argentinean-based sports channel TyC Sports – claims United have now matched Arsenal’s £34.5m offer and are now trying to gazump the Gunners to the defender’s signature.

Reunion

New Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag obviously knows Martinez well having managed him at Ajax where the pair won back-to-back Eredivisie titles and it looks like they could now be reunited at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is trying to revamp the defence he inherited from Ralf Rangnick and could see Martinez as an upgrade on Harry Maguire – who endured a torrid campaign last season.

Martinez was voted as Ajax’s Player of the Season last year following a string of impressive displays. He’s also a broken into the Argentinean national team with 7 caps to his name so far.

Despite being just 5ft 9in, Martinez has an excellent leap and is strong in the air so he’d be a terrific signing for Arsenal or United if either club is able to get a deal agreed with Ajax.

However, the Dutch giants are reluctant to lose any more key players having already lost Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and Sebastien Haller this summer and they are under no pressure to cash-in on Martinez.

Ajax are yet to respond to Arsenal and Man Utd’s £34.5m offers but they may try and hold out for more in the hope of creating a bidding war between the two Premier League clubs.