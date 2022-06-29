Man Utd agree deals to sign de Jong and Malacia

Manchester United are set to seal a double swoop worth up to £85m after agreeing deals to sign Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia, according to the Mirror.

Erik ten Hag has been looking to revamp the squad he inherited from Ralf Rangnick and midfield is an area he needs to strengthen following the exits of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

De Jong has been widely touted as ten Hag’s prime target as the new United boss wants to be reunited with the Dutch international having worked together during their time at Ajax.

Negotiations with Barcelona have proven difficult, however, the Mirror are one of several media outlets claiming that Man Utd have finally agreed a deal with the La Liga giants.

The newspaper says United will pay an initial £56m for de Jong rising to £70m with add-ons, and the 25-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal worth around £250,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

The Mirror says the deal is expected to be completed in the coming days and there is hope that de Jong will be involved in Man Utd’s upcoming tour of Thailand and Australia, with the squad due to travel to Bangkok a week on Friday.

Double Dutch

De Jong is set to be joined at Old Trafford by compatriot Tyrell Malacia after Manchester United hijacked Lyon’s move for the highly-rated Dutch left-back on Tuesday.

The Mirror says United trumped the Ligue 1 outfit after agreeing a higher deal with Feyenoord worth £13m up front rising to £15m including add-ons.

Man Utd are now trying to thrash out personal terms with Malacia as ten Hag looks to bring in competition for Luke Shaw at left-back. Malacia’s arrival is likely to pave the way for Alex Telles to leave this summer.

Malacia established himself in the Feyenoord first team last season with 50 appearances in all competitions and he’s also broken into the senior Holland squad with 5 caps so far having represented his country at various youth levels.

So it looks like Manchester United are closing-in on a double swoop worth up to £85m for de Jong and Malacia as ten Hag kicks-off his summer spending spree ahead of the new season.