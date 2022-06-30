Arsenal make third bid for Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal have made an improved offer to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as they look to fend off interest from Man Utd, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

The Gunners have identified the 24-year-old as one of their top targets for the summer, but they are yet to convince Ajax into a potential transfer.

Arsenal’s opening bid of £26 million was rejected while a second bid of around £34.5 million must also have been knocked back for the versatile defender.

Amidst this, Merlo reports that Arsenal have made another improved offer of £34.5m plus £4.5m in add-ons as they look to beat off potential competition.

Manchester United are also ‘very interested’ in the Argentina international, but Merlo insists that they have yet to make an official transfer offer to sign him.

Martinez is currently on vacation in Argentina, but is said to be tempted by a Premier League move.

Our view:

Arsenal have already made three signings in Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira this summer while a deal for Gabriel Jesus has also been agreed with Man City.

It recently seemed that they could follow up with a deal for Leeds United’s Raphinha, but that is unlikely to happen with Chelsea now willing to pay more for him.

Arsenal will be wary of facing another repeat with Martinez, and it could be the reason behind their renewed approach before United enter with a formal transfer bid.

Martinez had a stellar campaign with Ajax last season. He registered an average of two tackles, 1.9 interceptions and 2.8 clearances per appearance in the Dutch top-flight.

The Argentine also won over six ground and aerial duels per game. While he has largely played as a central defender, he can also operate at left-back or in holding midfield.

If Martinez were to join Arsenal, he could be a strong competitor to Kieran Tierney in the left-back role, and has the chance to cement the spot, given the Scot’s injury record.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can lure him ahead of United. The Red Devils have an edge with manager Erik ten Hag, who coached Martinez for the last three years at Ajax.