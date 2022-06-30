Chelsea ready new proposal for Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are planning a fresh transfer proposal to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport (today’s edition, page 10) claim.

The Blues are expected to bolster their central defensive department this summer after confirming the free transfer exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

De Ligt is the main target for manager Thomas Tuchel and Gazzetta dello Sport report that an opening bid of £34 million plus Timo Werner/Christian Pulisic has been rejected.

Juventus prefer a cash deal close to the £103m buy-out clause, and the Italian outlet claim that Chelsea are now prepared to test their resolve with an improved transfer offer.

The London giants are also interested in Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, but De Ligt remains the priority.

Our view:

De Ligt has two years remaining on his Juventus contract, and there are claims that he has handed in a transfer request. The speculation has been further fuelled by CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.

In a recent interview with Tuttosport, Arrivabene hinted over De Ligt’s departure by admitting that Juventus can’t keep hold of players, who are intent on leaving the club.

Hence, Chelsea have been handed a superb opportunity to sign the Dutchman, but they may need to up their offer significantly in order to convince the Bianconeri into a sale.

It was recently reported that the Turin giants may accept around £69m as a fixed fee, but Chelsea will have to move quickly with Manchester United also mentioned as suitors.

The Red Devils are currently focused on signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and once that happens, they could quickly turn their attention towards his compatriot De Ligt.

De Ligt is only 22 years of age, but has vast experience with over 230 league appearances to his name. He would be an ideal signing for Chelsea with his superb all-round attributes.

The Dutchman is strong when it comes to winning duels and making clearances, and has also excelled with his distribution. He could emerge as an ideal replacement for Rudiger.