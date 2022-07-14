Man Utd on the verge of signing Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are close to securing the signature of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine is one of the top transfer targets for United this summer alongside Frenkie de Jong, and the club are now on the verge of finalising a deal.

According to Romano, a new round of talks are scheduled today to reach an agreement over the payment terms. United plan to pay £42m plus add-ons.

Martinez has made it clear that he would like to join United this summer.

A perfect signing for Man Utd

United have been in regular negotiations with Ajax for Martinez. Ajax recently asked for £46.5m, but United could sign him for less with add-ons to cover up the difference.

Regardless of the transfer fee, signing Martinez is a big coup for United, considering he has no particular weaknesses when it comes to his defensive attributes.

He was superb with his tackling, interceptions, clearances and ability to win aerial duels for Ajax last term. The Argentine completed 89 per cent of his passes too.

Of course, he will need some time to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League, but could be a leading star for United like compatriot Cristian Romero at Tottenham.

Romero had a slow beginning to his Spurs career with injuries, but the former Atalanta man is now regarded as one of the Premier League’s best central defenders.

Martinez could have a similar impact at United. It won’t be a surprise if he is slotted into the starting line-up from the off as he is familiar to Erik ten Hag’s playing style.

The centre-back worked under Ten Hag for the past three seasons at Ajax, and the Dutchman’s presence has been highlighted as a key reason behind his move to United.

Arsenal were also interested in him, but Martinez has been determined to reunite with Ten Hag.