Man Utd handed boost in signing Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are prepared to increase their bid for defender Lisandro Martinez with Ajax willing to sanction his exit, De Telegraaf report.

The Red Devils have been in regular discussions with the Dutch outfit for the centre-back, and they have now been offered the initiative to finalise his transfer.

Their recent bid of £38m plus £4m was deemed insufficient to sign the 24-year-old, but De Telegraaf claim that Ajax are now willing to accept a £46m fixed fee.

United are ‘definitely’ increasing their proposal, but it is unclear whether they will meet the valuation.

Our view:

Martinez has been one of manager Erik ten Hag’s top priorities for the transfer window, but United have not been able to seal the deal due to Ajax’s stance.

At the beginning of the month, it was suggested that they were eyeing £42m for him, but Mike Verweij reported this week that he would cost at least £51m.

Ajax now seem to have lowered their valuation (£46m), and United need to act fast to land his services amid suggestions that Arsenal are not out of it.

In an update from Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside, it has been revealed Arsenal have not given up in the race as manager Mikel Arteta ‘really likes him’.

United should still be favourites due to Ten Hag, who has an excellent relationship with the player, who he managed at Ajax for the last three seasons.

The Argentina international does not have any notable weaknesses, and should be an ideal fit for United, as he is accustomed to Ten Hag’s style of play.

One of Harry Maguire or Raphael Varane could make way for his place in central defence, but Ten Hag could also play him in the defensive midfield role.

The 24-year-old is also capable of operating as a left-back, but we may not see him in the position for United after their recent signing of Tyrell Malacia.