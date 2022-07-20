Youri Tielemans remains a target for Arsenal

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is still a target for Arsenal this summer, The Telegraph report.

The Belgium international has been linked with the Gunners since the beginning of the summer, but they have yet to make a formal bid for his services.

The £30 million plus price tag could be a stumbling block for Arsenal, and they appear prepared to wait for the Foxes to lower their transfer valuation.

According to The Telegraph, Tielemans remains a target for the Gunners with manager Mikel Arteta being the main driving force behind the move.

The north London club have yet to make a real push for him, but they may be forced to step-up their pursuit with Ben Jacobs claiming that Manchester United’s interest in Tielemans is growing.

Erik ten Hag desperately wants to sign Frenkie de Jong but a deal with Barcelona is proving difficult. Jacobs says Man Utd could turn their attention to Tielemans as he’s a far cheaper and less complicated target.

Our view:

Arsenal have been busy during the ongoing transfer window, signing the likes of Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira and most recently Gabriel Jesus.

They are also on the verge of announcing Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival. The Ukrainian star can comfortably play as a left-back or in the centre of the park.

His signing has led to doubts whether the Gunners will pursue Tielemans, but it now appears they could be playing the long game for the Foxes to lower the fee.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer, and they may need to recoup funds before kickstarting their business.

This could urge them to part ways with Tielemans soon. The Belgian has just 11 months left on his contract, and the Foxes won’t want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

This should play into the Gunners’ hand as we head closer to the new campaign. However, talk of Manchester United’s growing interest will be a concern for Arsenal so they may want to act fast.

Tielemans has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal through his representatives, so the Gunners remain in pole position.