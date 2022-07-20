Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move to Arsenal set to be announced after contracts with Manchester City were completed between the two clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a new left-back this summer to compete with Kieran Tierney next season. The Scottish international has been plagued by injury issues over the past two years and Nuno Tavares struggled to deputise last campaign.

Lisandro Martinez was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium but Arsenal refused to get into a bidding war with Manchester United so the Dutchman is set to be reunited with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Arteta turned his attention to Zinchenko earlier this month and a deal was agreed with Manchester City last week. According to The Athletic, Arsenal will pay an initial £30m but the deal will rise to £32m including add-ons.

The report says the 25-year-old said goodbye to the Man City squad on Monday and flew-out from their pre-season tour in Texas to link-up with Arsenal in Florida where he’ll undergo his medical.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update to claim that the contracts have been completed between Arsenal and City. The Italian journalist says the deal is now ‘set to be announced’ and Zinchenko is going to sign a four year deal with the London club.

Arsenal and Manchester City have completed contracts for Oleksandr Zinchenko deal, set to be announced as player left City training camp yesterday in order to join AFC. He's gonna sign until June 2026. ⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFC Medical tests, contract signature and the official statement. pic.twitter.com/GlTdcp4dWE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2022

As long as there are no last minute complications, Zinchenko will become Arsenal’s fifth signing of the summer. Goalkeeper Matt Turner, winger Marquinhos, midfielder Fabio Vieira and striker Gabriel Jesus have all arrived in recent weeks.

Zinchenko is predominantly a left-back so will provide stiff competition for Tierney. However, he’s also comfortable playing on the left side of a midfield three and has excelled in this role for his country.

The Ukrainian international had just two years left on his contract with City and was unlikely to sign an extension having failed to hold down a regular place in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven.

City decided now was the best time to cash-in and Arteta has used his relationship with the player to lure him to north London. Zinchenko knows the Gunners boss well from his time as Guardiola’s assistant at City.

The versatile defender will bring a winning mentality to the Arsenal squad having won 4 Premier League titles and 5 domestic cups during his six years at Manchester City.