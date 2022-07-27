Man Utd have contacted Fabian Ruiz’s representatives

Manchester United have been in contact with the entourage of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz over a possible transfer, according to Calcio Napoli 24.

The Red Devils are eyeing a new holding midfielder during the current transfer window, and the same has been confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag during a recent press conference.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is the obvious priority for the Dutch tactician, but the midfielder has yet to be convinced to join them despite the clubs agreeing on a transfer fee.

His deferred wages at Barcelona could be a reason behind the stance, but United are unlikely to stay patient for long. They may start looking at possible transfer alternatives.

Amidst this, Calcio Napoli 24 cite that United have been in contact with Ruiz’s representatives, but they are yet to make any formal transfer offer to Napoli for his services.

Our view:

Ruiz has been a key player for Napoli in the centre of the park, but the Serie A outfit are likely to contemplate his sale this summer with his contract expiring in June next year.

The Naples club recently sanctioned Kalidou Koulibaly’s move to Chelsea due to a similar reason, and they are unlikely to keep hold of Ruiz if a suitable offer arrives on the table.

The 26-year-old would be a solid addition to United’s midfield as he is strong with his distribution, tackling and can also make key goal contributions at different phases of the season.

In the recent Serie A campaign, he registered seven goals and four assists from 32 appearances. He completed 90 per cent of his passes while averaging nearly two tackles per game.

His ball control and distribution would make him an ideal fit for the tactical set-up under Ten Hag. United could make a genuine push to sign him if De Jong does not join them.

He is currently valued at £49.5 million by Transfermarkt. United are unlikely to pay such a fee with his contract expiring in 11 months, but may instead seek to land him for a knockdown sum.