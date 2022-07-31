Man Utd prepare final approach to sign Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are prepared to make a final attempt to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, Spanish outlet Sport claim.

The Netherlands international has been United’s prime midfield target, and they have already reached a deal with the Blaugrana to sign him for £63m plus £8m in add-ons.

However, the 25-year-old has yet to accept personal terms. The Dutchman is not convinced about joining United due to the lack of Champions League football next season.

Despite this, United are unwilling to give up on him, and they are preparing a ‘final offensive’ next week when the player returns from the pre-season tour of US, as per Sport.

The Red Devils are ready to match his current weekly salary at Barcelona while they are also willing to pay the ‘arrears’ (his deferred wages) currently owed by the Spanish club.

Our view:

United have spent over two months in the pursuit of De Jong. The hierarchy have backed manager Erik ten Hag, but the midfielder has yet to be convinced to join them.

While Ten Hag considers him as the ‘right player‘ to reinvent the club’s midfield, they are still far off from reaching a suitable agreement with the Dutch midfielder.

De Jong has concerns over the club’s operations over recent years. He is also reluctant to join them without Champions League football and does not like Manchester.

Hence, there are plenty of things that are not in the club’s favour, and it remains to be seen whether the upcoming meeting in Barcelona can change De Jong’s stance.

De Jong would provide a huge upgrade in the centre of the park for United. His excellent awareness, ball control and distribution makes him an ideal fit for Ten Hag.

Ten Hag played him in the number six role at former club Ajax. The 25-year-old has featured more centrally at Barcelona. He could get to play in his preferred spot at United.