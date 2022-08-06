Fulham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Craven Cottage

Liverpool begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a trip to Craven Cottage to take on newly-promoted Fulham this lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp has some injury issues to contend with but No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker has recovered from a knock to start in goal this afternoon. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to start the season on a positive note as he lines-up at right-back for Liverpool.

Joel Matip is chosen to partner Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence so Joe Gomez has to make do with a place among the substitutes. Ibrahima Konate is ruled out with a knee injury.

Andrew Robertson starts at left-back once again for Liverpool but Kostas Tsimikas isn’t available due to a knock that he picked up in training this week. Fabinho anchors the midfield for Liverpool with Jordan Henderson captaining the side once again.

Thiago Alcantara joins Fabinho and Henderson in midfield so James Milner and Harvey Elliot have to settle for places on the bench. Mohamed Salah starts on the right wing while Luis Diaz will be looking to pick up where he left off last season as he was excellent during the closing stages.

Roberto Firmino leads the line up front for Liverpool this afternoon so summer signing Darwin Nunez is named on the bench alongside Fabio Carvalho.

As for Fulham, new signing Bernd Leno is only named on the bench after completing his move from Arsenal recently. Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the line up front for the Londoners and he’ll be hoping to replicate the type of form he produced in the Championship last season.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Fulham

Rodak, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Kebano, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic

Subs: Leno, Duffy, Mbabu, Francois, Cairney, Harris, Solomon, Stansfield, Muniz

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Chambers.