Arsenal and Liverpool make bids for Yeremy Pino

Arsenal and Liverpool have made opening bids for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino, Spanish journalist Xavi Jorquera Marquez claims.

Pino is regarded as one of the best upcoming wingers in Spain. He has already earned four caps for La Roja since making his debut in October last year.

Hence, there are no surprises that he is attracting interest and Marquez reports that both Arsenal and Liverpool have made bids of €40 million (£34m) for the attacker.

However, Villarreal are reluctant to do business for the fee and are eyeing at least €60m (£50m), according to the Spanish reporter.

Our view:

Arsenal and Liverpool have signed exciting forwards this summer. The Gunners have landed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos while the Reds have added Darwin Nunez and Carvalho to their ranks.

Despite this, both clubs could be eyeing more reinforcements. Liverpool are interested in Pino, but the big question is whether they would come close to his price tag.

Aside from Carvalho, they also have the talented Harvey Elliott to provide quality off the bench, and they may not be willing to make a huge outlay on the services of Pino.

Hence, the Gunners could be a more likely destination for the teenager. Arsenal are eyeing a new right winger and they were hot on the trail of Raphinha when he was at Leeds.

They have since been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, who is experienced at 23, but Pino could be considered as one for the future with his huge potential.

He only made 11 goal contributions from 40 outings last season, but caught the eye with his pace, dribbling and ability to make key passes. He also didn’t shy away from making tackles.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to spend big on him or pursue a more experienced option. In our opinion, Diaby would provide more value for money.