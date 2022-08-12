Man Utd boss wants to sign Chelsea flop Hakim Ziyech

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Hakim Ziyech but will have to convince the Manchester United hierarchy to pursue a deal for the Chelsea attacker this summer, according to reports via the Daily Mail.

It’s been a frustrating transfer window so far for ten Hag as although he’s managed to bring in three new additions, United have failed to get deals over the line for several other key targets; namely Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch coach is keen to bring in another wide forward and Man Utd have been on the look out for alternative targets having been priced out of a move for Ajax star Anthony.

It appears United have been trying to raid rivals Chelsea in their attempts to land an attacker as the Daily Mail are citing a report from the Manchester Evening News that claims the Red Devils failed with a move for Timo Werner before he rejoined Leipzig.

The report adds that ten Hag is now urging the clubs hierarchy to target a swoop for Werner’s former Chelsea team mate Ziyech – who’s expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020 but has struggled to replicate his best form in West London and has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel leading to speculation he’ll be on the move this month.

Reunion

Ziyech was an unused substitute during Chelsea’s win over Everton on the opening weekend and the M.E.N, via the Daily Mail, suggests that ten Hag is now eyeing a move for the Moroccan international.

However, the newspaper report claims that Manchester United chiefs appear reluctant to sanction a move for Ziyech, which is another frustrating blow to ten Hag’s recruitment plans.

Ten Hag knows Ziyech well from their time together at Ajax and the Daily Mail suggests that a deal is there to be done if United meet Chelsea’s valuation. Transfermarkt value Ziyech at £25.2m and that kind of asking price won’t deter United.

However, ten Hag will need to convince his bosses to sign-off a move for the player as he desperately tries to strengthen his attack. Anthony Martial is injured, Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a move and Marcus Rashford’s long-term future is also in doubt.

So Man Utd have a lack of options out wide and Ziyech could be a solid addition to their squad, but there is still a long way to go before a deal is agreed for the Chelsea man.