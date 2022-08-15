Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes from the side that drew with Fulham on the opening weekend of the new season but Alisson Becker keeps his place between the sticks tonight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also retains his place at right-back for Liverpool while Andrew Robertson continues at left-back. However, there is a change in the back four with Nat Phillips recalled to line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk. Joel Matip is ruled out with a groin issue, Joe Gomez is only fit enough for a place on the bench so Phillips makes a rare start.

There are also changes in midfield with Jordan Henderson dropping to the bench while Thiago Alcantara is ruled out with a thigh problem. James Milner is recalled to start alongside Fabinho while Harvey Elliott makes a start for Liverpool tonight.

Mohamed Salah keeps his place on the right flank for the Merseysiders while Luis Diaz also keeps his place in the front three. However, Darwin Nunez is recalled to the starting eleven after scoring off the bench at Fulham. Roberto Firmino is the man to make way.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha is the dangerman in attack while Jordan Aye and Eberechi Eze support the Ivory Coast international. Jeff Schlupp keeps his place in midfield along with Cheick Doucoure so Will Hughes remains on the bench.

Nathaniel Clyne starts against his former side while Joachim Anderson marshals the defence along with Marc Guehi.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Van den Berg, Tsimikas, Henderson, Keita, Bajcetic, Clark, Carvalho

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Ward, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha

Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Plange