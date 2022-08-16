Man Utd make contact with agents of Matheus Cunha

Manchester United have been in talks with the representatives of Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have made a horrendous start to the Premier League with back-to-back losses. They were recently humbled by Brentford, who won by a stunning 4-0 scoreline.

This could urge United’s hierarchy to make multiple signings before the transfer deadline, and Romano reveals that contact has been made between United and Cunha’s agents.

United are yet to make a direct approach to Atletico for the player. The Spanish outfit are looking for a big profit out of the Brazilian with a price tag of over £42 million.

Our view:

United are likely to give priority to bolstering their attack in the next fortnight, having failed to find the back of the net this season, barring an own goal from Brighton.

Cunha has been identified as a target for the Red Devils. The 23-year-old bagged an impressive seven goals and eight assists from just 1342 minutes of playing time last season.

This constitutes a goal contribution in every 89 minutes which is quite sensational, considering he also missed one month of the campaign for Atletico Madrid with a knee injury.

With regular starts, the Brazilian could turn into a superb goal contributor. United boss Erik ten Hag may ideally want a player like Cunha, who has plenty of room for progress.

The big question remains whether United are willing to meet the £42m plus price tag. Atletico signed him for just £23m last summer, and are eyeing a big profit from his sale.

One thing that could work in United’s favour is Atletico’s interest in Cristiano Ronaldo. The club are ready to part ways with the Portuguese before the transfer window shuts.

If Ronaldo is willing to accept a pay-cut, he could act as a makeweight for Cunha to join United for a lesser fee.