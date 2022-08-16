Erik ten Hag wants Hakim Ziyech at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag continues to prioritise a summer move for Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech, according to L’Equipe journalist Nabil Djellit.

The Red Devils have made a disastrous beginning to the campaign with back-to-back losses, and this could urge the hierarchy to spend big before the transfer deadline on September 1.

The attacking department definitely needs reinforcements, and according to Djellit, ten Hag remains insistent on landing the services of Ziyech, who was his former player at Ajax.

Man United’s hierarchy have not ruled out the Dutchman’s request, and are ready to ‘move forward’ with a potential deal if Chelsea are not ‘too greedy’ in the process of offloading the Moroccan.

Our view:

Ziyech was a huge performer under ten Hag at Ajax, but has failed to hit those heights with Chelsea. Last season, he managed just 14 goal contributions in all competitions.

Despite this, the 29-year-old could be a potential upgrade in the United ranks. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford misfired last season, and have not shown an improvements this term.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has also been out-of-form lately. Ziyech may not be a regular for Chelsea anymore, but he would definitely be valued by Ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Moroccan played some of his best football under the Dutch tactician at Ajax, and a reunion could see him revive his career while playing under an accustomed playing style.

Ziyech has struggled in the past when Chelsea have operated with a 3-4-2-1 formation. When they have tried to play with a back four, that’s when Ziyech has looked at his best.

At United, he could have the chance to play in his preferred 4-2-3-1 set-up. The big question remains whether United can negotiate a cut-price deal with the Blues for his services.

Ziyech is currently valued at £25.2 million by Transfermarkt. United’s hierarchy could back Ten Hag in the player’s pursuit if Chelsea are prepared to accept a knockdown fee.