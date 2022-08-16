Man Utd join Chelsea in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang race

Manchester United are set to compete with Chelsea to sign Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils are bound to reinforce their attacking options in the coming days after a poor start to the Premier League campaign that sees them bottom of the table.

A number of strikers have been linked with the club including Matheus Cunha and Alvaro Morata, and The Sun report that Man United are now interested in Aubameyang’s services.

The Red Devils considered a move for the 33-year-old in January when he left Arsenal for Barcelona on a free transfer. They have now revived their interest in the experienced star.

According to the report, Manchester United still have a difficult task on their hands to sign him, considering Aubameyang would only leave Barcelona for another Champions League club.

Chelsea have also been strongly linked with a move for the Gabon hitman in recent weeks as Thomas Tuchel looks to bring in a striker, so the Blues could be favourites ahead of United if Auba opts to return to England.

Our view:

United have lacked the cutting edge in front of goal this campaign. Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have largely misfired. The same can be said for Bruno Fernandes.

Anthony Martial looked in sparkling form during pre-season, but the Frenchman has yet to prove himself. He picked up a hamstring injury in a friendly versus Atletico Madrid on July 30.

With the prospect of Ronaldo leaving before the transfer deadline, United desperately need multiple reinforcements in attack. Aubameyang would be a good signing if available on the cheap.

Barcelona currently value him in the region of £25 million. It remains to be seen whether United are willing to pay such a fee, considering Aubameyang would also command a huge salary.

The former Arsenal captain would be a solid acquisition for United as he is a genuine goalscorer. He netted a combined tally of 20 goals for the Gunners and Barcelona in the past season.

Aubameyang may consider an exit with Robert Lewandowski now the first-choice striker for Barcelona, but whether he can be lured by United without Champions League football is a big question mark.