Man Utd fancied to make late swoop for Marco Asensio

Manchester United could make a late move to sign Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, according to Marca’s Ramon Sanchez.

The Red Devils have made a dismal start to the current campaign, and this could urge the hierarchy to make multiple signings before the transfer deadline.

A number of high-profile names have been mentioned, and Sanchez reports that Asensio could be an option for Man Utd before the transfer window closes.

As per the journalist, Asensio is prepared to leave Madrid, having entered the final year of his contract. The European champions also have the intention to sell.

United are mentioned as potential admirers, though they are yet to make a formal offer.

Our view:

United were heavily linked with a move for Ajax’s Antony earlier in the transfer window, but a deal seems improbable due to the hefty £84 million price tag.

Hence, the club are bound to look at alternative options. Asensio would be a quality signing as he can operate on the right wing, left wing as well as the number 10 role.

His versatility makes him a more suitable signing than Antony. The Brazil international has gifted potential, but has exclusively played from the right flank for Ajax.

Asensio is currently valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, but he could be prised away for much less, given Los Blancos would not want to lose him for free next year.

The Spain international has been one of Los Blancos’ key performers over the years, but his playing time reduced under manager Carlo Ancelotti over the course of last season.

The 26-year-old bagged 10 goals and two assists from 42 outings in all competitions, but averaged just over 50 minutes per game. At United, he should have assurance of regular starts.

With Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho still misfiring out wide, Asensio could easily replace either.