Man Utd make £60m approach for Real Madrid’s Casemiro

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, according to BBC Sport.

The Red Devils have made just three signings this summer in the form of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

They are likely to make several more additions to the squad before the deadline, having started the season with back-to-back losses.

Casemiro emerged as a shock target earlier this week, and BBC Sport now reveal that United have made a formal £60m move.

It is added that the Brazilian star would become one of the highest earners at the Red Devils if he were to make the move to the club.

Furthermore, Madrid are aware of United’s proposed five-year deal, and won’t stand in the way of Casemiro if he wishes to join them.

Our view:

United have been prioritising a move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong over the past few months, but a deal seems highly unlikely now.

The Red Devils seem to have given up on the pursuit. As per The Times, United expect De Jong to move to Chelsea or stay at Barcelona.

Hence, there are no surprises that they are looking at alternative targets.

A move for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot collapsed over personal terms, and United will be hoping that they can finalise a contract with Casemiro.

Things are certainly looking positive at the moment with Casemiro said to be open to joining United as his time at Madrid could be coming to an end.

Casemiro would be a fantabulous signing for United, considering he has no genuine weakness in his game play.

The Brazilian is regarded as one of the world’s best holding midfielders, and he has shown no signs of regression despite turning 30 this year.

He would be a big upgrade on the current midfield options with his strong tackling, intercepting skills, clearances as well as his aerial presence.

Casemiro does not possess the same passing efficiency as De Jong, but his 86 per cent pass success rate complements well with his other attributes.

The former Porto man should provide manager Erik ten Hag with the much-needed defensive resolve in front of the backline that has looked vulnerable.