Man Utd need to make good offer for Cody Gakpo

Manchester United will need to pay at least £38m up front to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo this summer, Eindhovens Dagblad report.

The Red Devils are aiming to sign a new attacker before the transfer deadline. Ajax’s Antony has been the priority target for months, but a deal seems unlikely.

Man United made a stunning £68m bid for the Brazil international recently, but Ajax rejected the proposal. It may take around £84m to prise him away from the club.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy could still come up with a renewed offer, but Eindhovens Dagblad claim that Gakpo is being eyed as the fallback option for the Mancunian giants.

The Dutch attacker has also been linked with a move to United this summer, and the outlet add that PSV want a ‘good offer’ worth at least £38m plus add-ons to part ways with Gakpo.

Our view:

Gakpo has been a key player for PSV over the past few years. Last season, he was in sensational form, registering 21 goals and 15 assists from 47 games.

The 23-year-old has started the current season in similar form with three goals and four assists from six outings. The price tag is definitely justifiable.

Antony is obviously a top priority for manager Erik ten Hag, but in our view, Gakpo would be a better signing as he is very versatile compared to the Brazilian.

The Ajax star has played almost every game on the right wing for Ajax. Gakpo is similarly left-wing dominant, but has also impressed from the right flank and up front.

At £38-42m, he is definitely a more valuable signing than spending a staggering £84m on Antony. If a transfer fee is agreed, personal terms should be more of a formality.

Gakpo shares the same representatives as Ten Hag (Sports Entertainment Group), and this is undoubtedly an advantage for United if other clubs enter the pursuit.

PSV may wait until the outcome of their Champions League play-off second-leg against Rangers before selling Gakpo. The tie is balanced after a 2-2 draw at Ibrox Stadium.