Man Utd target £106m triple swoop after agreeing Casemiro deal

Manchester United have turned their attention to signing Cody Gakpo and Thomas Meunier after agreeing a stunning £60m deal for Casemiro, according to the Telegraph.

After enduring a nightmare start to the new Premier League campaign, United are about to embark upon a huge spending spree during the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen several areas of his squad and central midfield has been a priority for the Dutchman all summer. But after failing to land No.1 target Frenkie de Jong, Man Utd have moved on to alternatives and Casemiro emerged as a shock target earlier this week.

Things have moved quickly and the Telegraph are one of several media outlets reporting that a £60m deal has been agreed with Real Madrid. The Brazilian international is set to undergo his medical and sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the news on Friday afternoon and the signing of Casemiro will be a major coup for Manchester United given they aren’t in the Champions League this season.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed huge success alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the heart of the Madrid midfield in recent years, but he wants a new challenge after being offered a lucrative deal by United.

Winger next

Next on the agenda is a wide forward and the Telegraph claims that Man Utd have turned their attention to signing PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo after failing with a mega £67.6m bid for Ajax star Anthony.

The newspaper says Gakpo will be a far cheaper alternative as he’s expected to cost around £34m – although any proposed deal will have to wait until after PSV’s Champions League fate is decided next week.

The 23-year-old has forged a reputation as one of the most exciting talents in Dutch football in recent years. He’s starred for PSV and supplied 21 goals and 15 assists in his 47 appearances last season, so he would certainly add a much-needed threat at Man Utd.

Gakpo could turn out to be a shrewd piece of business if Man Utd can snap him up for just £34m, and it would leave money left over in the kitty for further new recruits at Old Trafford.

The Telegraph claims that Manchester United also want a new right-back and are plotting a move to sign Thomas Meunier from Borussia Dortmund with a £12.6m deal in the pipeline.

To make room for the experienced Belgian, United are ready to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he doesn’t feature in ten Hag’s plans. The report suggests that a £10m move back to former club Crystal Palace could be on the cards – although it may be an initial loan deal.

READ: Player to join Man Utd on £350k-a-week deal

So it looks like it’s going to be a hectic couple of weeks at Old Trafford with Man Utd ready to splash out over £106m on the signings of Casemiro, Gakpo and Meunier before the window closes on September 1st.