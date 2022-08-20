Man Utd have intensified talks to sign Sergino Dest

Manchester United have intensified talks with Barcelona defender Sergino Dest ahead of a potential transfer, Spanish publication Sport claim.

The Red Devils are on the verge of signing Casemiro from Real Madrid, but the club are eyeing four more signings before the transfer window closes on September 1.

A new right-back is one of the priorities, and Sport report that Man United have now intensified talks with Dest over a possible switch to Old Trafford.

It is added that manager Erik ten Hag has given the green light for the player, having previously worked with the right-back at former club Ajax.

The outlet also claim that Dest is aware that he needs to move on from the Catalan giants, but the club are still firm on the £17 million price tag.

Our view:

Manchester United currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the regular right-back options, but they are actively looking to offload the latter.

A number of right-backs have been linked with the club including Thomas Meunier, but Dest seems most likely to head to Old Trafford this summer.

The United States star was in-and-out of the line-up for Barcelona last term, and was recently left out of the matchday squad against Rayo Vallecano.

It is quite clear that the Catalan giants want to offload him to recoup funds, and a move to United could be the best choice at the current stage of his career.

The 21-year-old was hugely impressive during his only season at Ajax under Ten Hag in 2019/2020, and a reunion could bring the best out of him.

Ten Hag prefers to work with attacking full-backs that can make regular overlapping runs, and Dest would be perfectly suited for his tactical system.

READ: Man Utd target £106m triple swoop

The Ajax graduate is also good defensively when it comes to tackling, concentration and hold-up play, and should only get better with more experience.