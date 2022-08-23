Man Utd agree terms with £42m-rated Cody Gakpo

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Cody Gakpo as they look to wrap-up a deal for the £42m-rated PSV Eindhoven attacker this month, according to reports via The Sun.

After a difficult start, United finally got their 2022/23 Premier League campaign up-and-running with a superb 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

However, boss Erik ten Hag still wants to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes on September 1st and the Dutchman is keen to bring in attacking reinforcements.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains unclear amid reports he wants to leave and the Portuguese superstar was dropped for last night’s crucial clash with Liverpool. Anthony Martial is struggling to get back to his best form so it’s no surprise ten Hag wants more options in the final third.

Gakpo has been touted as a prime target in recent weeks and The Sun are citing PSV reporter Rik Elfrink as claiming Man Utd have now agreed personal terms with the players camp.

All that remains is for a deal to be reached between the two clubs. The newspaper says United saw an opening £34m bid rejected for Gakpo as it fell short of PSV’s £42m asking price.

Deal expected

However, The Sun claims that United still expect to find an agreement with the Dutch outfit and complete the signing of Gakpo before the transfer window shuts next week.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of the most exciting attackers in Dutch football since breaking into the PSV first team in 2018 having progressed through their youth system.

Gakpo is now a key player in manager – and former United legend – Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side and contributed 21 goals and 15 assists last season, while he’s already provided 3 goals and 4 assists in 6 games this campaign.

The Dutch international usually operates from the left wing but can play on either flank so he’d give ten Hag another top class option in attack if he ends up joining Man Utd this summer.

READ: Man Utd eye shock move for £30m star

The Red Devils are also being heavily linked with a move for Ajax star Antony but it remains to be seen whether they want both players or will end up just signing one new attacker.