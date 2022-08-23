Man Utd planning surprise move for Allan Saint-Maximin

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin before the transfer deadline, French outlet Media Foot claim.

The Red Devils registered their first points of the new Premier League campaign yesterday with a stunning 2-1 win at home against arch-rivals Liverpool.

Despite the sublime result, United are likely to bolster their attack in the coming days, and Media Foot report that Saint-Maximin is on their transfer radar.

The Red Devils are said to be impressed with his ‘explosive’ profile, and they are prepared to make a late attempt to prise him away from the Magpies.

Our view:

United finally got their season underway with a victory over Liverpool last night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga all impressed.

Still, manager Erik ten Hag will be aware that he needs more competition for places. Saint-Maximin would be a superb acquisition with his impressive attacking attributes.

The Frenchman has been hugely impressive in taking on defenders with his dribbling ability, and has been able to create key chances for his teammates at Newcastle.

His finishing still needs improvement, and Ten Hag’s hands-on training approach could get the best out of him if he were to move to Old Trafford this summer.

The big question is whether Newcastle would even consider selling him. The Tyneside outfit are now owned by a Saudi-led consortium, and have no financial issues.

Instead, they are in a strong position to spend on elite talents. Saint-Maximin still has four years left on his deal, and the club don’t face any urgency to sell.

He is currently valued at £28.8 million by Transfermarkt, but it may take a significant transfer fee, probably in the region of £60-70m, to test the Magpies’ resolve.

United seem keen on landing multiple wingers before the transfer deadline on September 1, and are also interested in Ajax’s Antony and PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo.