Man Utd to make third bid for Ajax winger Antony

Manchester United are expected to make an improved offer worth £79m for Ajax winger Antony, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils are aiming to bolster their wide attacking department before the transfer window closes on September 1st, and Antony continues to remain their prime target.

United failed with an opening proposal of £51 million for the Brazil international last month. This was followed by another unsuccessful bid of £68m last week.

Ajax are currently eyeing around £85m to sell him, however, Man Utd aren’t deterred and The Athletic claim they are expected to make a fresh bid of £79m for the Sao Paulo graduate.

Our view:

Antony has been pushing for a move to Old Trafford recently. He refused to train on Friday and Saturday, and was left out of the Ajax squad to face Rotterdam on Sunday afternoon.

Despite this, the Dutch champions are unperturbed over the situation and remain firm on their price tag of the South American attacker so it remains to be seen whether a deal will be agreed.

Manchester United’s upcoming offer will remain below the transfer valuation, but they will be hoping that Ajax can be persuaded to change their stance with Antony keen on leaving.

Their prospects of landing the 22-year-old could improve, particularly if the Brazilian is willing to hand in a transfer request. Antony would be giving up his loyalty bonuses if he does so.

United produced a superb performance against Liverpool last night. They secured a 2-1 victory at home with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga all impressing out wide.

Still, manager Erik ten Hag will want strong competition for places in the squad. Antony would provide exactly that. He has pace, superb dribbling ability and can provide key passes in the final third.

He also has the knack for finding the back of the net. He may not be the only winger signed this summer. United seem keen on landing Cody Gakpo to bolster the left-wing department.