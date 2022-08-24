Man Utd plotting shock swoop for Memphis Depay

Manchester United are eyeing a shock late move to sign Memphis Depay with the Premier League giants contemplating an £8.4m bid for the Barcelona outcast, according to Marca.

Depay is expected to leave Barcelona before the transfer window shuts on September 1st after falling out-of-favour under boss Xavi. The Dutch international only moved to the Nou Camp last summer from Lyon but has failed to establish himself.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to life in Spain as he was a first team regular and scored 8 goals in his first 15 La Liga games before a hamstring injury derailed his campaign.

Depay then lost his place in the starting eleven and scored just 4 goals during the second half of last season. The attacker has now been told he’s free to find a new club and hasn’t featured for Barcelona in their first two matches in 2022/23.

The former PSV Eindhoven star was expected to complete a move to Juventus but Marca says the proposed switch is now in serious doubt after the two parties failed to agree personal terms. Depay currently earns around £169,000-a-week [€200,385] at Barcelona and he’ll no doubt want at least that amount at his new club.

Juve have recently agreed a deal to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille, which could end their interest in Depay, and it looks like Manchester United have now emerged as surprise suitors for the Dutchman.

Man Utd interest

Marca claims that United are eyeing a late move for their former attacker and could be willing to pay Barcelona £8.4m [€10m] for his signature to get a deal done during the closing days of the window.

Depay joined Man Utd in a £25m deal from PSV in 2015 but flopped during his spell at Old Trafford before being sold to Lyon after just one season in the Premier League.

However, it appears the Manchester giants could be willing to give him another chance to prove himself in England as Erik ten Hag desperately tries to strengthen his squad before the end of the month.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with a move away from Man Utd and ten Hag is keen to bring in more attacking options. The likes of Antony and Cody Gakpo have been linked but Depay would represent a much cheaper alternative.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it would be a shock if Manchester United do end up buying Depay for £8.4m given his difficulties during his short spell at the club back in 2015/16.