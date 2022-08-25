Chelsea consider Edmond Tapsoba as Fofana alternative

Chelsea could turn their attention to signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba if they are unable to convince Leicester City to part ways with Wesley Fofana, Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims.

The Blues are determined to land Fofana from the Foxes before the transfer deadline, but they have so far failed to strike a deal. Their latest offer of around £70m million has already been rejected by the Midlands outfit.

Chelsea have not given up yet on signing the Frenchman, but Plettenberg claims that Tapsoba has been internally discussed as an option for the west London club if they are unable to get a deal over the line for Fofana.

Our view:

Fofana would be an excellent signing for Chelsea as he has no weaknesses to his game. At just 21, he has impressed with his tackling, intercepting skills, clearances as well as his ability to win regular aerial duels.

However, a deal does not appear straightforward for the Blues, considering the Foxes are reluctant to sell for less than their £85m valuation. It is coming to a point where the Foxes may decide to keep him.

Hence, Chelsea will want a contingency plan in place. Tapsoba is now regarded as a possible target. The 23-year-old can be considered as a solid alternative, having excelled for Leverkusen over recent campaigns.

The Burkina Faso international could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, but Chelsea won’t get him for cheap, considering Leverkusen are known for holding out for premium prices for their top talents.

He is currently valued at around £31.5m by Transfermarkt, but the Blues can anticipate the Bundesliga outfit to command double the price, considering he still has nearly four years remaining on his contract.

The Blues have just one week left to pursue another central defender. They need to either meet the demands of the Foxes or open negotiations with Leverkusen, who may also want a replacement first.