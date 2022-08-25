Man Utd recently failed with an approach for Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United recently failed with an ambitious approach to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, according to L’Equipe.

The Red Devils are eyeing a new right-back before the transfer deadline next week with manager Erik ten Hag wanting more competition for Diogo Dalot.

A number of players have been linked including Thomas Meunier and Sergino Dest, and L’Equipe now report that Pavard was recently on United’s radar, too.

According to the French publication, Manchester United made an approach for the World Cup winner ‘few days ago’, but their pursuit was eventually in vain.

Pavard made the decision a ‘few weeks prior’ that he would be staying with Bayern Munich this season, so United’s approach was swiftly rejected.

Our view:

Manchester United are determined to sign a new right-back before the transfer deadline. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is currently Dalot’s deputy, but could be sold or loaned out.

Pavard would have been a superb acquisition. The Frenchman can play as a central defender, but he has predominantly operated as a right-back for Bayern.

The Frenchman is a strong ball-playing defender, who is also good in the air and can provide key passes.

In the past season, he averaged an impressive 68 passes per Bundesliga game. He would have been a solid signing for United with his excellent ball control.

The Red Devils are certainly showing ambition in the final days of the transfer window, but they are probably running out of time to bolster key squad positions.

Meunier and Dest have also been linked with the potential right-back vacancy this summer, but the duo could end up remaining with their respective clubs.

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has insisted that Meunier is not for sale while Dest appears determined to continue with Barcelona this term.

Meanwhile, United are facing a similar situation with the goalkeeping position. Eintracht’s Kevin Trapp was the top target, but he recently turned them down.