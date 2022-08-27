Manchester United set to make offer for Memphis Depay

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Memphis Depay and the Barcelona attacker is open to a reunion ahead of the transfer deadline, Spanish publication Sport claim.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their attacking department before the transfer window closes on September 1st and they are currently locked in talks with Ajax to sign Antony.

While that is going on, Sport claim that Manchester United are also looking to re-sign Depay from Barcelona on a free transfer. The Dutchman has ‘received a call’ from the Red Devils and is open to the idea of moving back to Old Trafford.

Depay has already agreed to terminate the final year of his contract at Barcelona, and the Spanish outlet says he is now waiting for Man Utd to formalise their offer. The report says United will make their move but are trying to find a buyer for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Depay is also on the radar of several mid-table Premier League clubs, but the 28-year-old wants to wait to hear United’s formal proposal first before assessing alternative options.

Meanwhile, Sport says that if a move to Man Utd fails to come to fruition, Depay has not ruled out continuing with Barcelona either as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s potential exit could open the door for more regular football this season.

Our view:

Depay had a difficult first spell with United between 2015 and 2017. He registered just seven goals and six assists from 53 outings. Only three of those goal contributions came in the Premier League.

The Dutchman is now a completely different player after reviving his career at Lyon. He was a genuine left winger during his time at Manchester United, but he is now comfortable leading the line up front.

With Anthony Martial’s injury concerns of late, Depay would be a superb acquisition for the Red Devils. He can excel from two attacking positions while creating chances and scoring goals for himself.

As a 21-year-old, Depay could not stand up to the big challenge at United with the number 7 shirt, but he is now vastly experienced and may want to redeem himself with a return to Old Trafford.

He may have the opportunity to reclaim the iconic no.7 shirt as well, particularly with The Sun claiming that manager Erik ten Hag wants the club to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.